From thankful for coffee clothing
I'm Thankful For Coffee Tote Bag
Advertisement
Can't get enough of coffee? Then this clothing item is the one for you! Excellent for people who just can't function without having a daily dose of coffee! Great to wear while sipping coffee, going out, working, or just hanging out! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.