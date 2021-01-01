I'm sorry did i roll my eyes out loud fun pun gift T-Shirt

Sarcastic and funny must have quote design. This is the perfect design for anyone who will show how stupid his colleagues or friends are! I'm sorry did i roll my eyes out loud. Perfect gift for birthdays, christmas or any occasion. Get this cool witty funny sarcastic cute hip saying slogan quote joke trendy vintage retro tee shirt for teacher, for girls, for boys, for men, for nerds, for women, for mom, dad, sister, brother, wife, husband, daughter, grandma and grandpa! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem