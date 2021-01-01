From unique christmas gift for mom mother grandma mama
I'm Not Retired I'm A Full Time MomMom Birthday Mother's Day Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny I'm Not Retired. I'm A Full Time MomMom design is a fantastic gifts ideas from kids, children, daughter, son, daddy, dad, papa, husband, friend, parents, grandad, grandpa, granddad, grandfather and family for your mom, grandma. I'm Not Retired I'm A Full Time Mom Mom shirt makes a unique gift and is one of best Mother's day mom gifts for your wife, girlfriend, spouse, mommy, motherin law, stepmom, step bonus mom, grandma, nana, mimi first time expectant new mom. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.