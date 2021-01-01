I´m not old, I´m classic - paper with inc pen - writer T-Shirt

You love hand writing? Gift for e.g. Birthday, Retirement, fathers day? This timeless graphic of a paper with inc pen is original and unique in design. This awesome saying: "I´m not old, I´m classic" fits to sing and song writer, author or mom and dad. Are you enjoying and love the good old times. Indulge in the past, history and nostalgia? Grunge, distressed, retro or vintage design. Great gift, present for celebration e.g. 30th, 40th, 50th, 60th, 70th, 80th or 90th birthday of grandpa, grandma. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem