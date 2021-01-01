Classic Not Old I'm Not Old I'm Classic Funny Car Sarcastic Quote Retro Sun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Not old classic car funny quote. Perfect gift for car lover, vehicle addicts & piston heads. Cool present idea for Dad & Grandad. Vintage Retro design. Perfect for 30th, 40th, 50th or 60th celebration! who love funny humoristic quotes You are born in 1990s, 1980s, 1970s, 1960s or 1950s? This is the perfect gift for you! Mens and womens Tee! Grab this funny design and enjoy family and friends smiles and compliments while celebrating his & her birthday. Perfect gift for men, women, father 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only