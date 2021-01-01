I Wear A Mask Because I'm Not A Selfish Twatwaffle Social T-Shirt

I Wear A Mask Because I'm Not A Selfish Twatwaffle Social Awareness, Social Distancing, Social Distance, Don't Be An Asshole Just Wear The Damn Mask, wear the mask, wear the damn mask, Let others know that wearing a mask is about caring for others. I Wear A Mask Because I'm Not A Selfish Twatwaffle Social Awareness .Just Wear The Damn Mask, wear your mask, Wear a Mask, Believe in Science, Quarantine, Wear A Damn Mask Funny Quote, #IWEARAMASKBECAUSE, Gift for someone who wear a mask. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem