From dispatch-er bags police fire ems 911 gifts
Im No Hero Dispatch-er Thin Gold Line 911 Operator Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Get this awesome american flag im no hero bag as a gift for 4th of july for your dad, mom, papa, wife, husband, uncle, sister, or brother that is a first responder that dispatch emergency ambulance, or working as 911 operator Take pride to your job by getting this im no hero bag! Perfect for police, cop, fire-fighter, ems, emergency medical service, military, or law enforcement dispatcher. Great thin gold line present for men or women for 4th of july 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.