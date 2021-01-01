I'm Born Beautiful - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print
Description
Inspired by natural beauty, this "I'm Born Beautiful" graphic art print brings chic, mixed-media art to bare walls in your living room or bedroom. This image is printed in the USA, and it features a person with long, flowing hair, and on their head is a blooming bouquet of flowers with a palette of pastel blues, grays, and peach orange. It's printed and placed on wrapped canvas, and can be hung vertically on any wall. Plus, this art print comes in several different sizes, so it's right at home above a console table or accenting your bedroom decor. Wall mounting hardware is included for easy hanging.Features:Arrives ready to hangFine art canvas print from the Gold Flamingo Art CollectiveGallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping woodIncludes a certificate of authenticityMade in the USAProfessionally hand stretchedProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Gray/Blue/Peach OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Orientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Subject: People;Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Sunflowers;Seasonal FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: YesTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: WomanSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Covering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Mixed Media PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: I'm Born Beautiful, I'm Born Beautiful Art, Marmont Hill, Marmont Hill Wall Art, watercolor Painting, DÃ©cor, Home DÃ©cor, Home DÃ©cor Wall Art, Wall DÃ©cor, Wall Art DÃ©cor, Wall Art Work, Modern Wall Art, Outdoor Wall Art, Wall Art, Print Art, Print Wall Art, Artwork, Art Prints, Art Print, Print, Wall Paintings, Paintings, Paintings Wall DÃ©cor, Canvas Wall Art, Canvas Art, Canvas Art Wall Decor, Art Canvas, Wall Canvas Art, Wall Art Canvas, Wall Pictures And Canvas Art, Canvas, Print on Canvas, Wrapped Canvas, Wrapped Canvas Wall Art, Wrapped Canvas Art, Wrapped Canvas Art Print, Stretched Canvas, Stretched Canvas Wall Art, Mixed Media Photography, Photographic Print, Photography, Pictures Wall Art, Pink, Blue, White, Green, Gray, Pink Wall Art, Green Wall Art, Blue Wall Art, Gray Wall Art, Modern, Contemporary, Contemporary Wall Art, Living Room Wall Art, Kitchen Wall Art, Fashion, Beauty, Feminine, Figure, Glam, Lady, Woman, Graphics, Face, Fashion Wall Art, Glam Wall Art, People, Floral & Botanical, Plants & Flowers, Floral Wall Art, Flower Wall Art, Tropical Wall Art, Canvas Wall Art Flowers, Floral Canvas Wall Art, Flower Canvas Wall Art, Bloom, Blossom, Women's Fashion, Botanical Wall Art, Sunflowers, Seasonal Flowers, Sunflower Wall Art, Ferns, Leaves, LeafTitle: I'm Born BeautifulBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in