I'm a Veterinary Receptionist Funny Vet Secretary Paw Print Premium T-Shirt

This cute design is perfect for a veterinary receptionist or vet secretary. It is ideal for men or women who work in a veterinarian's office or animal clinic. Funny design says: "I'm a veterinary receptionist because veterinarians need heroes too" This veterinary receptionist novelty design with a watercolor paw print graphic is great to show appreciation for your front office staff on National Receptionists Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.