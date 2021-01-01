LGBTQ Gamer Apparel & Gifts I'm A Proud Gaymer Rainbow Pride Month Video Game Gay Gamer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

I'm A Proud Gaymer - This LGBTQ design is for proud gays who love playing computer video games with their gaming consoles and joysticks. A gamer gift for gays looking for a gay pride acceptance outfit to wear on a pride parade and gay pride festival. This rainbow controller graphic is for gaymers who are raising awareness about gender acceptance and human rights through the gaming platform. A present for LGBT supporters and gamer geek celebrating pride month. A gay pride clothing for gamers out there. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only