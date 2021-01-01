I'm A Politician To Save Time Just Assume I'm Always Right! T-Shirt

Encourage everyone to vote in all elections with this minimalist typographic voting design. Show how important it is to vote! For all those who want everyone to stand up and vote in the next election and those who believe in democracy. Perfect for everyone, and think voting is your duty as a citizen. Make sure that your vote counts! Only so something can change. This typography design stands out and will make many people talk about it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem