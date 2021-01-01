Im A Mixtape Polysexual Pride Flag LGBTQ Retro LGBT Gift Tote Bag

This is the perfect support Design gift for pride month . Make lesbian, gay, bi, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, genderfluid, intersex, asexual, polysexual, genderqueer, demisexual, agender and pansexual. happy with this awesome retro Design. Get this as a gift for pro-lgbt, lgbtq, gaymer, rainbow, flag, gayest, ally, love, trans, human-rights, equality, retro, vintage, 90s, mixtape, music and cassette lovers. It's a great present for christmas, birthday or pride month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.