I'm A Knotty Knotty Hooker Funny Crochet Gag Gift Tote Bag

I'm A Knotty Knotty Hooker Funny Crochet Gag Gift. Makes a funny gag gift for any crocheter you know. Design features a ball of thread or yarn, and a crochet hook. Great birthday, Christmas, or all occasion gift for the owner of a crochet and knit shop, or anyone that teaches the fine art of crocheting. For more designs like this, click the brand name at the top of the page. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.