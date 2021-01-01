ILS TE ENHANCED Recessed Channel End Cap by Kichler - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (1TEE2STRCSSIL)

The ILS TE ENHANCED Recessed Channel End Cap by Kichler creates a clean finish to any of Kichlers TE Enhanced Series â€“ Standard Depth Recessed Channels. Each pack includes ten end caps, each one with a knock out for wiring. These plastic caps are available in standard and deep sizes. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver