illy Keurig¨ illy¨ K-Cup¨ Pods Dark Roast

Compatible with all Keurig¨ coffee brewers. Now enjoy the extraordinary taste of illy in the convenient format of a single-serve pod designed for use in all Keurig¨ K-Cup¨ brewers. Composed of nine varieties of 100% Arabica beans, the illy single blend provides an ideal balance of taste and aroma. illy coffee is roasted to perfection and air-cooled to create a distinctive, smooth and balanced taste in the convenience of a single-serve pod. Enjoy Dark Roast Coffee for a robust and full flavored taste. Each box contains 10 coffee pods.