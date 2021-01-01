Illy 47" Console Table
Description
KD, Rectangular Sofa Table : Storage: Open Compartment (1 Wooden Fixed Shelf) : Wooden Top, Metal Sled Base :: CONSTRUCTION] Wooden Top/Shelf: Veneer (Paper)+ PB : Metal Apron Trim : Metal Sled Base: Chrome Finish, Metal Square TubeFeatures:Materials : Metal Tube, Veneer (Paper), PBProduct Size : 47" x 16" x 30"HAssembly Required : YesTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Veneer (Paper)Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: OakBase Color: ChromeTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 50Purposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoFinished Back: YesLicense Product: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsSCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: FISP Certified: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Cradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 47Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawe