illy Bonavita Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Experience the pleasure of illy with the Bonavita Gooseneck Electric Kettle. ÊThe unique spout design of this kettle offers better pour control for tea and manual pour-over coffee brewers. The lift-off, 360-degree swivel base allows for easy use and filling, while its 1000W heater boils up to one litre of water in minutes.Features:Brushed Stainless SteelGooseneck Spout for Better Pour Control360 Swivel, Lifts Off Base for Easy Use and Filling1000W Heater for Quick Water BoilingAuto-ShutoffIdeal for Tea & Manual Pour Over Coffee BrewingHolds 1.0L of water (33.8 ounces)Strix High Quality ControllerUL Certified2 year warranty