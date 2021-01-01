From illy caffe

illy Bonavita Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$60.00
In stock
Experience the pleasure of illy with the Bonavita Gooseneck Electric Kettle. ÊThe unique spout design of this kettle offers better pour control for tea and manual pour-over coffee brewers. The lift-off, 360-degree swivel base allows for easy use and filling, while its 1000W heater boils up to one litre of water in minutes.Features:Brushed Stainless SteelGooseneck Spout for Better Pour Control360 Swivel, Lifts Off Base for Easy Use and Filling1000W Heater for Quick Water BoilingAuto-ShutoffIdeal for Tea & Manual Pour Over Coffee BrewingHolds 1.0L of water (33.8 ounces)Strix High Quality ControllerUL Certified2 year warranty

