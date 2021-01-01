This mat creates a magical feeling for the young at heart as this mystical aquatic creature of the sea has just crossed your path. You see just her tail in a calming aqua color of the water. Illusions is versatile and timeless, crafted of 100% Polyester, reflecting well-defined design clarity and precision. It's unique construction allows for unlimited design possibilities. Reinforced with a rubber non-skid backing, it's perfect for any high-traffic area inside or outside the home. Illusions mats are remarkably low-maintenance, machine-washable and low-profile. They are hypoallergenic, shed-free and treated for added fade resistance making them virtually worry-free utility mats. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong mat life. Liora Manne Illusions 2-ft x 3-ft Blue Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat Polyester | ILU23329504