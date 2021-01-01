Japanese Koi fish are a sign of good luck and this Koi pond mat will certainly create a peaceful entry way to your home. Illusions is versatile and timeless, crafted of 100% Polyester, reflecting well-defined design clarity and precision. It's unique construction allows for unlimited design possibilities. Reinforced with a rubber non-skid backing, it's perfect for any high-traffic area inside or outside the home. Illusions mats are remarkably low-maintenance, machine-washable and low-profile. They are hypoallergenic, shed-free and treated for added fade resistance making them virtually worry-free utility mats. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong mat life. Liora Manne Illusions 1-1/2-ft x 2-1/2-ft Blue Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat Polyester | ILU12331216