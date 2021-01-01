From miraclesuit
Miraclesuit Illusionist Azura One-Piece
Advertisement
Drape yourself in luxury and charm with the Illusionist Azura One-Piece! Miratex fabric: â¢Exclusive fabric is designed to provide shape without relying on constrictive inner linings and rigid panels. â¢Integrated, high concentration of stretch fibers provides three times the shapewear control of traditional swimwear fabrics. â¢The only swimsuit that makes you look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds. Solid one-piece features sheer inset at side for a flattering hourglass silhouette. Asymmetrical neckline. Sleeveless with fixed straps. Underwire for extra lift and shape. Moderate-cut leg openings. Center back seam. Full rear coverage. Body: 69% nylon, 31% spandex; Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.