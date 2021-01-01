Illuminated 59 Brown Area Rug
Description
Features:Stain ResistantFade ResistantUse for Residential or Commercial SpacesBeautiful fun and unique novelty area rugMaterial: Wool;PolyesterMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonPrimary Color: BrownPattern: Fringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 3.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 5'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 12.8Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 5'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 48Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 84Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'