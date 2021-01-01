From karuna

Illuminate Face Mask Set

Description

Get ready to glow with our Illuminate Face Mask Set, featuring 10 masks to protect your skin and restore your natural radiance. Shield against environmental stress with Anti-Oxidant+ Face Mask, maintain your youthful complexion with Age-Defying+ Face Mask, and deeply moisturize with our fan-favorite Hydrating+ Face Mask that can do it all. The illumination starts with this mask set! What\'s Inside: - 2 Age-Defying+ Face Mask: revitalize mature skin. - 4 Anti-Oxidant+ Face Mask: revive and protect. - 4 Hydrating+ Face Mask: retains skin\'s natural moisture.

