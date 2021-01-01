From latitude run
Illia Solid Wood Tufted Low Profile Standard Bed
This bed anchors your bedroom in a classic, contemporary-inspired style. Boasting premium construction with plush foam cushioning throughout and upholstered in velvety soft linen fabric. Overall frame features a classic high rise headboard and low profile footboard. The solid and strong pinewood frame features built-in wood slats providing you with stable support you can rely on, featuring thick accent support legs smoothed to perfection. Effortlessly re-define your space with the bed frame in your pursuit of an instant room makeover today. Button tufting decorates the headboard and gives it a hint of textural appeal. This bed without the need for a box spring. Size: Twin