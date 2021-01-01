From gold flamingo
Illeigh Microfiber Comforter Set
Advertisement
This 4-piece comforter set is available in your choice of chic neutrals, so you can match your bedroom's color scheme. It includes a comforter, two shams, and a throw pillow that are all made from microfiber. Each piece is decorated with a stitched honeycomb pattern for a subtle aesthetic. Plus, the stitching on the comforter helps to keep the polyester fill in place. We love how you can toss this set into the wash for a fuss-free clean. Size: Queen Comforter + 2 Standard Shams + Throw Pillow, Color: Taupe