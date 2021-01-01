From life is good
Life is Good I'll Be Watching You Crusher Tee
You'll never feel more interesting than in this incredibly soft Life is Good I'll Be Watching You Crusher Tee. Classic Fit barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette. Breathable cotton is garment washed for that lightly worn, favorite shirt feel. Double-needle stitching increases durability. Crew neckline. Short-sleeve coverage. Custom brand artwork at chest. Do what you love. Love what you do. patch at lower left. Brand hit at nape. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 38 in Sleeve Length: 15 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.