From i'll be gnome for christmas by kats cabin

I'll be Gnome for Christmas garden gnome fun! Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

I'll be Gnome for Christmas. A fun play on words with a garden gnome decorated for the holidays. Antlers, ornaments, candy canes and the holiday spirit. A great gift for the whole family. Have fun and get in the Christmas spirit with a festive garden gnome. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com