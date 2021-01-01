Ilion Hand-Tufted Wool Purple/Ivory Rug

Give your home decor a fresh look with the Ilion Purple / Ivory Rug. The beautiful geometric pattern in ivory against a sensuous purple background is what makes this rug a charming addition to a contemporary home. Made of fine quality wool, the Ilion Purple/Ivory Rug is soft to touch and will give a pleasant sensation when you walk on it. This area rug belongs to the Ilion collection and is available in a wide range of sizes, so you can choose the one that best suits the requirements of your home. To get rid of spots or stains on this rug, you may spot clean it. However, professional cleaning is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'