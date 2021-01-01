Ilana Nightstand in Brown Cherry Lafayette Cherry Night Stand by Home Styles

Country : Malaysia Include : Nightstand * 1 Product Size : 22" x 16" x 24"H Seat Size : - Assembly Required : No Style : Contemporary, Casual Romance : The Ilana nightstand in brown cherry finish is sleek and contemporary, 2 drawers nightstand offers simple bedside storage with modern sophistication. All drawers have English dovetail with center metal glides. The knob hardware accentuates two drawers that offer much convenience for use. Store your nighttime reading in the two drawers and enjoy having everything you need right at your fingertips. Product Details : 2 Drw : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal, DT English (Front & Back), NO Felt-Lined Color : Brown Cherry Materials : Wood (Rbw), Wood Veneer (Okume), MDF Storage : - Storage & Clearance Dimensions : - NW CTN (LBS) : 31