Ikon Klaus Sparrow Grey And Napa Black Counter Stool

Part of Ikon Collection from SunpanCrafted from stainless steel and woodGrey finishBlack frame finishFabric Content: 100% PolyesterModern styleUpholstered in sparrow grey fabricNapa black on piping and backBlack steel legsCopper foot capsCARB compliant.A compact counter stool from our Ikon collection designed with a chic, modern style. Stocked in our sparrow grey fabric and contrasting napa black faux leather or flint grey fabric and napa taupe faux leather. Finished with black steel legs and copper foot caps. Perfect for smaller dining, kitchen and lounge spaces.