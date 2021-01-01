From delightfull
Ike Chandelier by DelightFULL - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (IKE25SUSP_GLDPL_WHYGL)
The Ike Chandelier by DelightFULL features clean lines and sleek finishing to offer a bold statement among interior dÃ©cor. Handmade in Portugal, its smooth brass frame supports a collection of slender shades held in an evenly spaced vertical arrangement. Each shade casts a downward beam of light through a small lens, blanketing its surroundings with a welcoming, glare-free glow. Its sleek double-tone finish lends the piece its mid-century modern flair while presenting an elegant visual accent in any setting. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated and Glossy White