VepaDesigns Vegan If You Dont Believe They Have Souls Animals Cool Vegan Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Stop eating animals and be the voice for the voiceless by this cool saying design outfit if you believe in animal rights. It's a nice gift for your family and friends that is meatless and likes vegetables and think that eating animals is weird Stop the animal liberation and go vegan by this awesome outfit! If you are a vegan-activist, vegetarian, veggie, plant powered, or Herbivore, you will surely love this item! Great present for Christmas, birthday, father's day or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only