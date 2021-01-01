If the Shoe Fits 24" Deco Mesh Wreath

Premium handmade deco mesh Halloween wreath. The wreath is made of shimmering deco mesh with metallic, and mesh curls around the outer ring. The inner ring is made of bright metallic deco mesh and has beautiful sheer, with glitter, and zip zag design ribbons and metallic, flex ribbons. The center of the wreath has a large wood sign which says "If The Shoe Fits." It is decorated with witch's and striped stockings and dotted shoes in bright Halloween colors and polka dot ribbons are placed on the shoes Simply Adorable! Great Halloween decoration for doors, windows, or walls.