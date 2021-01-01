If Only Common Sense Was More Common Funny Sarcastic Saying Premium T-Shirt

Do you like Irony and funny sayings? Satire, Sarcasm, Fun the ones you work with or ones with you are related to! be funny with your friends with this quote: If Only Common Sense Was More Common Funny Sarcastic Saying Grab this for Someone that drives you crazy, so funny you had to get it to special ones may be your friend, parent, better half, colleague, your boy or girl friend, say a lot in a few words. This sums it up for You, Humor Saying Lovers, gets compliments This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.