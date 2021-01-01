Cute Lemon Tees If Life Gives You Lemons Make Lemonade Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If Life Gives You Lemons Make Lemonade apparel for women and men that love to drink lemonade made from fresh yellow lemons. Cool lemon fruit lover apparel for anyone that loves lemons and is a lemon lover. If Life Gives You Lemons Make Lemonade gift for kids and adults that love lemons. Great lemon fruit apparel for anyone that loves cute motivation quotes and inspirational sayings and love to be positive. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only