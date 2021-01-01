From dispatcher gifts & accessories

If In Doubt A Dispatcher Will Send Someone Out - Dispatcher Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you work as an emergency dispatcher, sending help to those in need, either sending an ambulance, police officer or fireman? Makes a great surprise for any emergency 911 dispatcher or operator. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com