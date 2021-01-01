From gila's pod knitting
If I'm Sitting, I'm Knitting Tote Bag
For us older souls, the best form of exercise is the workout your fingers get when you're sitting in a comfy chair knitting. For knitting enthusiasts and arts and crafts lovers. If you're looking for the perfect present for the old soul in your life, look no further than this that reads "If I I'm Sitting, I'm Knitting". 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.