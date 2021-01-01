From latitude run
78'' Width PU 3-Seater Motion Sofa
This sofa adopts high-grade artificial leather upholstery, immersed in the softness of this sofa cover with high-density foam cushion, bringing unparalleled comfort. Enjoy a luxurious leisure experience with soft premium artificial leather upholstery and deep cushions. The surface is smooth and easy to clean, with pillow-type armrests for added comfort. This sofa uses clean design contours and elegant tones. It is suitable for all styles of home decoration and completes the appearance of any living room and bedroom.