VintageView IDR4-EC 24-Bottle 4-Foot Island Display Rack Endcap Satin Black Kitchenwares Organization Wine Racks

VintageView IDR4-EC 24-Bottle 4-Foot Island Display Rack Endcap
VintageView IDR4-EC 24-Bottle 4-Foot Island Display Rack Endcap Masterfully present and display wine with this VintageView 24-Bottle 4-Foot Island Display Rack Endcap - Satin Black Finish (IDR4-EC-K). Perfect for both residential and commercial collections, this rack makes stocking and showing off wines a breeze. Once assembled, the rack rests atop a series of adjustable footer pads which make sure it is completely level and never wobbles precariously. The handsome, finished metal serves only to highlight and bring attention to bottles and their labels. All of the racks in this VintageView series are free-standing, requiring no mounting or wall space. This endcap attaches to an existing VintageView rack. Free-standing:No wall-mounts required to display and showcase wine Endcap:Requires and attaches to existing VintageView rack model IDR4-K Sturdy:Metal racks sit on adjustable footers to prevent wobbling Satin black finish:Handsome black metal finish directs the eye towards wine Wine Racks Satin Black