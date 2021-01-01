31.1" Wide Tufted Velvet Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Description
Features:Bottom of legs adjustable, you can keep it from shaking even on the concave and convex groundMaterial: High-quality soft velvet fabric, wood frame, and Black metal LegsThe reclining back velvet accent chair with velvet ottoman set. It can make you more comfortable to watch movies or play video games or more.With a slight modern medieval style, Chair and Ottoman all use modular suture design, make it more luxurious while being comfortable. It can be easily integrated into your living room, bedroom, and game room, making the space more beautiful.Large man doesn't worry uncomfortable and falling down. Ergonomic backrest.Design: Lounge ChairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Biscuit backWeight Capacity: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: NoArm Type: Arm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: YesOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: 16.5Ottoman Width - Side to Side: 24.4Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: 16.5Leg Color: BlackTufted Cushions: YesSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Pocket SpringRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoAnti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Cushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: ModernJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: