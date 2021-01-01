From charlton home
17.3" Wide Tufted Square Storage Ottoman
Advertisement
This elegant square storage ottoman features a lift-off lid with all over button tufting for a rich classic design. Made with a premium fabric that is both soft and durable. The functional footrest is well constructed with a solid wood frame, which ensures long durability and stability. This is a multi-functional item that works in any room in the home. Use to store books, magazines, purses, scarves or other accessories. When you don't use the upholstered storage ottoman, it can be tucked nicely under your table or other places. Ottoman footrest works great as shoe bench, footstool, window bench, end of bed stool, storage chest, coffee table, puppy step. Perfect for bedroom and living room. Fabric: Gray