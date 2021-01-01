32'' Wide Tufted Round Storage Ottoman

This storage ottoman provides timeless style that combines both elegance and comfort, bringing a sense of harmony and history to everyday spaces. This furniture especially well with traditional style surrounding decor. Use this ottoman as a foot rest, an extra seat to get dressed, a surface to place items such as magazines and serving trays or an accent piece to complement your space. Embedded solid wood supports heavy capacity and longer use. Easy to clean, wipe it clean with warm water. This delicate ottoman perfectly matches your furniture in any room. Fabric: Tan Linen