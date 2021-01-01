33"Wide Swivel Barrel Chair,Comfy Tufted Back Round Sofa,Accent Round Barrel Chair Leisure Chair for Living Room,Bedroom,Hotel,Office/Warm Gray

Features: 【Strong and Durable】 Kiln-dried pine and engineered wood frame with reinforced joinery. 【 COMFORT 】The inviting silhouette wraps around you.High-resiliency polyurethane foam that is fiber-wrapped for extra comfort. 【 360-Degree Swivel 】 The 360-degree swivel base allows for easy turning. 【Great in Pairs 】 Consider ordering a pair to create a seating nook in the living room or bedroom. 【No Assemble Required】 Don't worry about assembly as this chair arrives ready to use with no assembly required. Highlights: *With its curved, padded back and seat, this chair was built for lingering. *Neither too soft nor too firm—these cushions are just right. *The 360-degree swivel base allows for easy turning. More details: Product Name:Swivel Barrel Chair Overall Dimension:33”W x 32.3“D x 29”H Detail Dimension:Please refer to the image. Package Dimension:47 LBS Package Weight:57.98 LBS Weight Capacity:330 LBS Fabric Material:100% Linen Leg Material:Metal Color:Warm Gray Assembly Required:No Package Number:1 Country of Origin:China Product Warranty:Six months warranty