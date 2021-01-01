From latitude run
36" Wide Rectangle Standard Ottoman
With a little bit of style, a little bit of charm, this contemporary style-inspired is sure to be a remarkable addition to the aesthetics of your interior. Incorporated with a rectangular padded seat that is filled with soft foam cushions for a comfortable seating experience, the tubular frame showcases a uniquely designed X shape base. Constructed sturdily from the CARB-certified wood product to ensure a stable equilibrium with nature and health, the tubular metal frame is an add-on to its sturdiness. The inbuilt tray accent allows you to enjoy your favorite snacks and beverage without staining the seat. Upholstered with fabric, the chrome-accented frame grants an enchanting visual flair to it. An ideal addition to any modern living space, this can be used as additional seating space and can also be used as a footrest whilst lounging on your sofa set.