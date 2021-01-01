60" Wide Ozro Structure Pendant

Designed with a curved profile and a clean architectural look. This appealing and versatile ceiling pendant reveals a sophisticated aesthetic. This fixture features a White Textrene shade enhanced with a Statuario Idalight bottom diffuser. The large fixture is complemented with a Nickel finish. Made to Order in our 180;000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Yorkville; New York. Shade colors; metal finishes and sizes can be customized to your taste. UL and cUL listed for dry and damp locations however we do not recommend installing it in spaces that experience a large amount of moisture due to the fabric shade.