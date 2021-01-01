20" Wide White Nightstand With 2 Drawers And 1 Shelf

This 2-drawer nightstand brings a mid-century modern design to your master bedroom or guest room. Its frame is made of high-quality wood, and its smooth butterfly clamp legs have a modern style. Both drawers are equipped with movable metal sliding rails and open to reveal space for remote control, reading glasses and books. The open bookshelf space is very suitable for magazines and organizing baskets. In addition, the 19.6-inch wide surface can provide you with proper lighting and space for framed photos.