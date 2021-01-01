123'' Wide Left Hand Facing Corner Sectional

Bring extra comfort to your living space with the vila weathered fabric pillow back L-shape sectional sofa and retain your sense of modern style as well. This l-shaped piece is constructed from long-lasting and solid and engineered wood, with block plastic feet for support. A handsome and chic medium-gray polyester fabric upholsters the piece. Every inch of the frame and cushions are padded with soft foam, while the cushions feature springs for support and comfort. This sofa features pillow backs for extra comfort, the matching throw pillows are all included.