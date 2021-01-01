96" Wide Faux Leather Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Description
4-Seat L Shaped Massage Left Facing Sectionals with USB-AFeatures:Add a bit of class and comfort to your home with this elegant sectionalThe all-purpose ottoman comes with a storage compartment, adding convenience to this chic designAttractive and cozy, this sectional will make the perfect addition to your den or living room1. USB Port/Charger SectionalMassage function gives the best relaxationProduct Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation (Fabric: Black Faux Leather, Left Hand Facing, Gray Faux Leather, Ginger Faux Leather, Red Ginger Faux Leather): Left Hand FacingOrientation (Fabric: Black Faux Leather, Right Hand Facing, Gray Faux Leather, Ginger Faux Leather, Red Ginger Faux Leather): Right Hand FacingDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 sofa, 1 chaise, 1 ottoman, 2 toss pillowsNumber of Pieces: 3Seating Capacity: 4Upholstery Material: Faux leatherUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Bonded LeatherUpholstery Color (Fabric: Red Ginger Faux Leather): Red GingerUpholstery Color (Fabric: Black Faux Leather): BlackUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Faux Leather): GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Ginger Faux Leather): GingerSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Coil SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: ResinLeg Material Details: Leg Color: blackArm Type: Square Arms;Recessed ArmsBack Type: Tufted backStorage Space Included: YesStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: YesRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Wipe with clean clothWeight Capacity: 600Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Items Included: OttomanCurved Corner: NoSofa Component Included: NoNumber of sofa components included: Ottoman Component Included: YesNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Brackets/clips are installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoWeight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: Water ResistantSpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling