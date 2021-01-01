From 2nd ave lighting
60" Wide Clover Pendant
Advertisement
You are in luck. This charming pendant features dramatic Four Leaf Clover silhouettes around the perimeter. The shade reveals 12 complementary faux candlelights for beautiful ambient lighting. The pendant features a Timeless Bronze finish and is enhanced with additional layers of corrosion protection for damp exterior locations. The overall height of this pendant ranges from 28 to 87 inches as the chain length can be easily adjusted in the field to accommodate your specific lighting application needs. Custom crafted by skilled artisans in our 180;000 square foot manufacturing facility in Yorkville; New York. Special sizes; metal finishes and diffuser styles can be customized to meet your needs. UL and cUL listed for dry and damp locations.