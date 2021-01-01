From idaho state highway 44 apparel
Idaho State Highway 44 Route Tote Bag
Idaho State Highway 44 road sign design. Great for fans of American transportation engineering and highways, whether you're from Idaho or not. Show your appreciation for Idaho and our scenic infrastructure while on a road trip or just going about your day. State Highway 44 (SH-44) is an Idaho highway that travels through the Treasure Valley from Interstate 84 (I-84) to U.S. Route 20 (US-20) and US-26 in Garden City, Idaho. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.