From urban outfitters
Ida Table Lamp
Caged lantern-inspired table lamp that lends your space a boho glow. Cylindrical shaping tops a round wooden base. Plugs in to power on. Features. Rattan lantern table lamp Plug-in Inline rotary switch Requires A19 40W bulb not included Shade included Content + Care. Rattan, wood Wipe clean Imported Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size. Dimensions: 7.25"dia x 16"h Shade dimensions: 7.25"dia x 15"h Base dimensions: 5.5"dia Wattage/Voltage: 40W Shipping package dimensions: 9.5"l x 9.5"w x 18.5"h